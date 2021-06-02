The McGregor Mercs ended their regular season with a crushing 28-1 loss to the visiting Isle Huskies May 27.
Kiana Hawkinson had a rare five-hit game as the McGregor Mercs softball team scored a 14-2 win over Ogilvie May 24 on the road.
Hawkinson also scored four runs in the game.
