The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team played a better game against the Cromwell Cardinals the second time around but the result didn’t change as Cromwell secured an 83-35 victory on their home court on March 8.
Courtney Gauthier led the Mercs with 11 points while Kiana Hawkinson and Jordan Paquette each had nine.
It was another tough night for the Mercs as they traveled to Floodwood and fell with a 60-34 loss to the Polar Bears.
Hawkinson had 10 to lead the Mercs while Gauthier had six and Paquette and Ava Guida each had five.
The McGregor Mercs finished the regular season with an 87-33 loss to South Ridge on the road on March 12.
Hawkinson and Paquette led McGregor with 13 each but the scoring fell off after that.
Coach Amy Hawkinson reflected on the Mercs’ final week of the season.
“It was a tough week for us with three losses but there is no success without failure,” she said. “As a coach, I’m proud of what we have accomplished.”
The Mercs opened Minnesota State High School League Section 5A play at Barnum Monday, and a win would move them to the next round on March 17.
McGregor 15 20 – 35
Cromwell 39 44 – 83
McGregor 11 23 – 34
Floodwood 37 23 – 60
McGregor 18 15 – 33
South Ridge 46 41 – 87
