The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team never seemed to get over the hump this season.
That continued in the opening round of the Minnesota State High School League Section 5A tournament as they lost on the road at Barnum 65-47, ending their season.
It was a close game for much of the contest, but two runs by the Bombers in the second half was the difference. It was just 26-21 at the half, but a 10-0 start for the Bombers got them a nice lead as the Mercs failed to score for the first four and a half minutes of the second half.
It was 36-21 by that time. The Mercs cut it to 40-30 later in the half but then the Bombers went on an 11-0 run and were up 51-30 with eight minutes left. The two teams traded baskets the rest of the way and McGregor could not narrow the gap.
The loss ends the Mercs season with a record of 4-15.
Kiana Hawkinson led the Mercs with 23 points as she closed out her career at McGregor. Jordan Paquette chipped in with 10 while Courtney Gauthier had eight, Claire Guyen had four and Maddy Maas had two.
Coach Amy Hawkinson talked about her team.
“We had a lot of growth this year, such young players and just one senior,” she said. “We didn’t have much time to go through our conditioning before getting the season going and that will be different next season. We also have to work on fundamentals. Overall I’m happy with how the season went.”
McGregor 21 26 – 47
Barnum 26 39 – 65
