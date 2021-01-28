Something had to give on Jan. 21 at McGregor, as the winless Mercs hosted the Wrenshall girls basketball team with the Wrens also looking for their first win of the season.
When the dust cleared, it was the Mercs who snuck away with the 52-47 victory as the two teams played frantic basketball over the last minute .
Kiana Hawkinson hit a huge 3-pointer and Jordan Paquette hit both ends of a one-and-one situation to keep the Mercs in front.
The Wrens had four shots on one possession but couldn’t get the ball to drop.
It was just the Mercs night to get that first win, and coach Amy Hawkinson was pretty excited.
“It was a big win for us, I couldn’t be happier,” the coach said. “We’re taking little steps and building confidence.
“We switched up our offense and the kids responded,” she added. “We hit some clutch shots down the stretch and Jordan hit two big free throws. We want to continue to get better every game and the players are into it.”
Kiana Hawkinson led the Mercs with 26 points, while Paquette added 15. Hailey Tauzell had 23 to lead the Wrens – 20 of those coming in a big second half.
The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team lost 62-27 to a very good Floodwood Polar Bear team on Jan. 18 in McGregor.
Kiana Hawkinson led the Mercs with 8 points while Jordan Paquette and Ava Guida each had 6.
The Mercs are on the road at Carlton on Jan.28.
