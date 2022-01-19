The McGregor Mercs opened the week traveling to Cromwell and taking an 81-17 pasting at the hands of the Cardinals.
They trailed at the break 41-9 and it didn’t get any better. Ava Guida led the Mercs with eight points while Courtney Gauthier scored four, Emma Henderson had three and Jordan Paquette was held to just two points. Coach Amy Hawkinson was short and not so sweet, “This was another night to forget and move on.”
McGregor 9 8 17
Cromwell/Wright 41 40 81
Jordan Paquette came back from one of her worst scoring games of the season to record one of her best, scoring 26 points in the Mercs 61-40 loss at Hinckley-Finlayson Jan. 10.
The Jaguars hit seven 3-pointers in the game as they got off to a 16-point lead at the break. There wasn’t much other scoring for the Mercs as Ava Guida added five, Courtney Gauthier had three and Emma Henderson, Claire Guyen and Addi Sather each had two.
The loss put the Mercs record at 3-9 on the season. They hit 8-12 from the line and played better according to Coach Amy Hawkinson, “This was a better pill to swallow than the loss at Cromwell. We need to get some other people to score and that takes confidence.”
McGregor 19 21 40
Hkly/Finlayson 35 26 61
The McGregor Mercs finished off a tough three-game week dropping a 75-38 decision to the visiting Barnum Bombers Jan. 13 in McGregor.
Jordan Paquette scored 19 points to lead the Mercs who fell to 3-10 with the loss. The Bombers who sport three six-footers in their lineup got off to a big lead and led by 25 at the break. Ava Guida added nine points to the Mercs total while Claire Guyen had five, Courtney Gauthier and Emma Henderson each had two and Violet Brekke had a free throw.
The Mercs were 6-18 from the free throw line while the Bombers were 7-8. Coach Amy Hawkinson knew this would be a tough game for her team, “We struggled to handle their big girls and didn’t take the open shots we had, the hustle was there though so I was happy with that.”
