After winning their opening in the Minnesota State High School League Section 5A softball playoffs May 31, the McGregor Mercs were eliminated with two losses.
The Mercs opened the playoffs with a 9-8 victory over East Central, but had to travel to Isle June 3 and fell 12-0. In an elimination game June 4, the Mercs couldn’t hold off Hinckley-Finlayson, falling 15-5.
McGregor ended the season at 5-13. The winners scored six in the bottom of the first, then four in the second and three in the third while holding the Mercs to one lone run in the third inning.
The Mercs opened the section tournament with a hard-fought win at home against East Central.
Six different Mercs knocked in runs while Paquette was 3-3 and Hawkinson and Kaelyn Tierney each had a pair of hits in the win. Brooklyn Alt went the distance to pick up the win on the mound, giving up eight hits and fanning 10 batters.
The Eagles took the lead at 7-5 but McGregor got four back in the fourth. Alt walked and Kellermann singled, Tierney singled for a run and two more runs scored on an error to make it 8-7. Paquette scored the final Mercs run in the fifth as she singled and stole second and third before scoring on Alt’s double.
McGregor then traveled to Isle and suffered a 12-0 defeat June 3.
R H E
East Central 8 11 3
McGregor 9 10 1
McGregor 0 3 1
Isle-Onamia 12 11 1
McGregor 5 5 5
Hinckley-Finlayson 15 11 2
