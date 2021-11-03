The McGregor Mercs concluded the cross-country season Oct. 28, competing at the Minnesota State High School League Section 7A meet at Cloquet Country Club. “The season was a lot of fun and the athletes put so much heart into what they accomplished,” said coach Josh Sampson. “As a coach it was maybe the most fun I have ever had with any group of students. I really didn’t have to manage them as much as just guide them.
For the boys, Parker Jackson finished 22nd in a time of 18 minutes, 28.7 seconds. Will Arnold was 46th in 19:48.4, while Max Sampson was 19:52.9 for 48th place.
On the girls side, Emma Warner finished 82nd in 27:09.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.