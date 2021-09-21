The McGregor volleyball team played three matches in the Hill City Tournament Sept. 18, dropping all three. The Mercs dropped a 25-15, 25-6 decision to Hill City, a 25-9, 25-15 contest to Northwoods and also lost to Northland.
The Mercs have struggled and sit at 0-8 on the season.
“The girls stayed positive all day,” coach Becky Hagen said.
The McGregor Mercs hosted the Floodwood Polar Bears Sept. 16 and dropped a 3-0 decision. Floodwood won in straight sets of 25-15, 25-6 and 27-25.
The Mercs will host Wrenshall on Sept. 23.
