The Floodwood Polar Bears traveled to McGregor on Dec. 9 and came away with a 42-38 victory moving the Mercs record to 1-3 on the season.
It was a low scoring game, the Mercs being led in scoring by Jordan Paquette with 13 and Courtney Gauthier with nine. Ava Guida added six, Paige Dean had three, Josee Kellermann and Vivian Barden each had two and Violet Brekke added a free throw. McGregor was 10-15 from the free throw line and Floodwood was 12-19.
Floodwood 18 24 42
McGregor 15 23 38
NORTHLAND STORM GETS FIRST WIN
The Northland Storm picked up its first win of the season Dec. 6, defeating the visiting McGregor Mercs girls basketball team and came away with a 69-45 victory.
Annika Spangler led the way with a triple-double scoring 19 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 14 rebounds. Courtney Gauthier scored 18 to lead the Mercs including four three-pointers.
Coach Amy Hawkinson talked about her team’s effort, “They played with heart and hustle but our freshmen got rattled. They forgot a lot of things out there, but I almost wish we could play them again because I think we would do a better job against them. I think we are much quicker, but it boiled down to confidence and experience. At this point we only have a couple of offensive threats. That has been our focus this year, offensive development and not playing scared. Their big girls outworked us, we didn’t use our strengths very well.”
Lainee Spangler also had a good night for the Storm scoring 19 points and snaring nine rebounds while Alynza Welk added nine points, Kaija Neary had eight, Joie Koran had six and Ava Smith, Tatum Peterson and Ally Zazalka each had two. Jordan Paquette added 15 for the Mercs while Ava Guida had four, Violet Brekke had three and Paige Dean and Josee Kellermann each had two points. The Mercs were 6-16 from the free throw line and the Storm was 5-11 from the charity stripe. The Mercs fell to 1-2 on the season.
McGregor 14 31 45
Northland 28 41 69
Lainee Spangler scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Northland Storm to a 63-43 win over the visiting Carlton Bulldogs on Dec. 10. The Storm ran off to a big lead at the half and coasted to the win. Emma Finke added eight points and seven rebounds while Annika Spangler also put eight points on the board, Ava Smith had seven, Ruby Booth had six, Shaley Pearson had three and Alynza Welk and Mariah Eisenmenger each had two.
The Storm ended up 5-8 at the line and the Bulldogs were 8-17.
Carlton 17 26 43
Northland 39 24 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.