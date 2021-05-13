It was another long day for the McGregor Mercs baseball as they dropped a 15-5 game to the Barnum Bombers May 7 on the road.
Ethan Bohn started and did OK, according to coach Mike Sorenson.
“Ethan threw a good game but the defense let us down,” Sorenson said. “On offense, we took too many good pitches and only scratched together a couple of hits. We also didn’t run the bases very well.”
The McGregor Mercs’ pitching woes continued in their game against the visiting Carlton Bulldogs May 4 as they walked 13 batters and gave up 10 hits in a 16-4 loss.
“This one was tough,” coach Sorenson said. “We had them on the ropes but handed it over to them. I had to pull my starting pitcher. He had a sore arm and my relievers couldn’t throw strikes and when they did our defense couldn’t make routine plays.
Walks hit the Mercs hard again, as they issued 13 in the game, but Sorenson said that one bad inning decided the game.
Bohn had two of the Mercs’ four hits and Bryce Brekke and Logan Sorenson each had one. Bohn and Cooper Sellers each drove in one run.
McGregor hosts Ogilvie Friday.
R H E
Carlton 16 10 0
McGregor 4 4 4
WP Kristian Herman
LP Willie Glunz
McGregor 5 2 6
Barnum 15 7 2
LP Ethan Bohn
