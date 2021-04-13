The McGregor Mercs baseball team is looking forward to getting back on the diamond after missing a season.
Like all other spring sports, last spring was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as schools went to full virtual learning.
Coach Mike Sorenson is optimistic despite having just one senior on the roster.
“James Dawson is our only senior and he will provide a lot of leadership for our team,” Sorenson said. “He will set the table for us from the leadoff spot and our two experienced juniors will take it from there.
“Bryce Brekke and Willie Glunz will add more leadership and should bring a lot of offense to our team,” the coach added. “We will be counting on five of our sophomores as well.
Ethan Bohn, Isaiah Serfling, Landon Sorenson, Cooper Sellers and Mason Jokimaki make up the sophomore class, which Sorenson said will help bolster the team’s pitching staff.
“We also have a couple of eighth graders, Kaiden Kellerman and Greg McDowall, who will add some depth and have looked good in the batting cage as well,” he added.
The Mercs are looking at four straight on the road before getting back on the home field April 26 against Chisholm.
They are at Silver Bay on April 15 before traveling to East Central April 16. Coach Sorenson has seen some good things in practice so far.
“I’m excited about what I’ve seen from our pitchers,” he said. “They’ve been throwing strikes and have improved their velocity as well.
“Our kids are very coachable and willing to do whatever we ask,” the coach added. “We still need to improve on our mechanics in the cage, but the kids are seeing the ball and hitting it hard and working to improve their swing every time in.”
Matt Carlstrom is back as an assistant this year, with Sorenson crediting him in teaching techniques to catch and improving the players’ approach to hitting.
“They want to make the most of the season and put some wins on the board this season after missing last year,” Sorenson said.
