The McGregor Mercs baseball team visited both ends of the scoring spectrum last week as they lost 12-0 at Hill City April 19, and then scored 13 runs the next day at Moose Lake in a losing effort 19-13.
The game at Moose Lake was a wild one, with both teams rapping out 11 hits. Coach Mike Sorenson noticed the improvement.
“We were much better against the Lakers,” Sorenson said. “We hit the ball and looked more like a team.”
The Mercs had a busy week and they took on a good South Ridge team April 22 and were no-hit in a 20-0 loss.
Sorenson wasn’t quite so happy with this one.
“Everything we did right in the game against Moose Lake two days before we just forgot,” he said. “We didn’t get any hits and we pitched terribly as well.
“Too many pitches and too many walks,” the coach added. “We gave them 11 bases on balls and at the plate struck out 11 times. We also lost two kids as well so it was a long day.”
The week ended with a tough 9-8 loss on the road at Onamia April 23.
It was a close game but Coach Sorenson was happy with his team’s grit.
“We played well as a team and swung the bat well,” he said. “A couple of miscues cost us some runs. I’m very proud of how the team played and excited about building off this effort.”
McGregor, still looking for their first win, (0-5), hosts Two Harbors Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then travels to Mountain Iron-Buhl the next day for a 4:30 p.m. start.
R H E
McGregor 0 2 2
Hill City 12 8 1
WP Carson Johnson
LP Isaiah Serfling
McGregor 13 11 3
Moose Lake/Willow River 19 11 2
WP Caden Privette
LP Ethan Bohn
McGregor 0 0 3
South Ridge 20 7 0
WP Aaron Bennett
LP Willie Glunz
McGregor 8 12 0
Onamia 9 7 2
WP Eric Pederson
LP Kaiden Kellermann
