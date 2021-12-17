Ethan Bohn scored 20 points as the McGregor Mercs boys basketball team evened their record at 1-1 on the season with a 62-37 victory over the Floodwood Polar Bears on the road Dec. 10.
The Mercs jumped out to a 13- point lead at the half and went on to the win. Isaiah Serfling helped out Bohn as he scored 10 points, Jacob Metzen had 9, Willie Glunz added 8, Sam Metzen and Bryce Brekke each had five, Landon Sorenson had two and Cooper Sellers chipped in a free throw.
Free throws were pretty even as the Mercs were 11-24 and the Polar Bears were 10-15. Coach Anthony Pierce was happy, “We did a better job of getting to the basket and making it to the free throw line. We had some foul trouble early with Serfling and Metzen but worked through it. Glunz had a ton of rebounds. We have to work on cutting down our turnovers.”
McGregor 30 32 62
Floodwood 17 20 37
The Mercs played at Carlton on Dec.17.
