The McGregor Mercs traveled to Floodwood Jan. 17 to face the Polar Bears and came away with 50-33 defeat.
Jordan Paquette led the Mercs with 14 points while Claire Guyen had six, Paige Dean and Violet Brekke each had five, Ava Guida had two and Maddie Maas added a free throw. The Mercs, who fell to 3-10 on the season, were 6-9 from the free throw line while the Polar Bears were 2-6.
McGregor 13 20 33
Floodwood 25 25 50
Jordan Paquette exploded for 30 points and the McGregor Mercs put up its biggest offensive night of the season as they rolled over Wrenshall on the road Jan. 20 by the score of 82-50.
Paquette had 22 of her points in the opening half as the Mercs raced out to a 13-point lead at the break.
Courtney Gauthier came out of her scoring slump, adding 11 on the night while Ava Guida had nine, Paige Dean had eight, Maddie Maas and Claire Guyen each had six, Violet Brekke and Addi Sather had four apiece and Vivian Barden and Emma Henderson each had two points.
The Mercs were 15-26 from the free throw line while the Wrens were just 8-21. Coach Amy Hawkinson was ecstatic with the win, “We had great ball movement and almost everyone scored. We pushed the ball up the floor really well, putting pressure on the defense. We scored half our points on transition. Jordan had a great night with 30 points including five from beyond the arc. It was a great team effort.” McGregor moved its record to 4-10 with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.