The McGregor Mercs put up 16 fourth-quarter points but it wasn’t enough, as the Mercs dropped a 48-24 homecoming football game Oct. 8 to the South Ridge Panthers.
The Mercs were outgained 367-258 in total yards and the Panthers, after trailing 8-6 after one period, picked up the pace and got out to a 22-8 lead at the half. The loss dropped the Mercs record to 1-5 heading into action this week.
“Between injuries and illness, we were really short-handed and out of position but the kids played hard all night,” said coach Bob Staska.
The Panthers got on the board with a 29-yard run and failed on the conversion run. The Mercs offense got going and they tied the game at 6-6 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Willie Glunz to Ethan Bohn.
Jacob Metzen ran for the 2-point conversion and the Mercs had an 8-6 lead. The Panthers scored on a 6-yard run and led 14-8 after one. They scored the only touchdown of the second quarter on an 18-yard run and with the conversion led at the break by two scores. South Ridge put up a big third quarter, scoring three times to take a commanding lead. That made it 42-8 after three and despite a pair of scores by the Mercs in the fourth, the Panthers posted the victory.
The Mercs are at Cromwell Friday, Oct. 15, to play Cromwell-Wright.
South Ridge 14 8 20 6 – 48
McGregor 8 0 0 16 – 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.