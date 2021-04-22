The McGregor Mercs softball team opened the season on the road at Silver Bay April 15 and found themselves on the losing end of an 8-4 score.
Brooklyn Alt went the distance, walking just two hitters, while hitting one and striking out three. Kiana Hawkinson and Gianna Farinella had good days in the field, each saving runs with some outstanding plays.
“Our bats lacked enthusiasm and that didn’t help our cause,” coach Becky Hagen said. “We need to have more confidence in our own abilities. We’ll get it sorted out.”
It appeared to be sorted the next night, as the Mercs used 17 runs to earn a 17-7 win over visiting Cook County in just five innings.
No game details were available from the second game.
McGregor has just three seniors – Brooklyn Alt, Kiana Hawkinson and Haylee Kellermann and they look to those girls for leadership, according to Hagen.
“We need to have those girls bring their positive attitudes to the table every day,” she said. “We have a strong group of players but we haven’t really played for two whole years.
“We are excited to be back on the field,” the coach aded. “Our numbers are good, we have 25 players on the field and it’s nice to see that. The girls aren’t afraid to communicate on the field and that’s important for us.”
McGregor is scheduled to be on the road again Thursday with a game at South Ridge.
R H E
McGregor 4 1 6
Silver Bay 8 11 0
