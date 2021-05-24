The McGregor Mercs hosted Cook County on May 18 and suffered a 17-0 loss to the Vikings.
The Mercs picked up just three hits in the game while giving up only five to the winners but walks and errors did them in. Isaiah Serfling took the loss giving up 14 runs while striking out just one.
“We finally started to swing the bats but not enough to score any runs,” said coach Mike Sorenson. “We gave them at least eight runs with six errors complicating matters.”
The Mercs lost a tough matchup with Isle May 17, dropping a 13-8 decision at home.
Mercs’ pitching struggled again giving up just four hits but passing out 14 walks in the game.
“We are hitting the ball better but it’s not enough,” Sorenson said. “Our pitchers had a hard time finding the plate and we had three costly errors.”
Isle 13 4 1
McGregor 8 6 3
WP Jacob Gallon
LP Mason Jokimaki
Cook County 17 5 0
McGregor 0 3 6
WP Paul Dorr
LP Isaiah Serling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.