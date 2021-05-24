The McGregor Mercs hosted Cook County on May 18 and suffered a 17-0 loss to the Vikings.

The Mercs picked up just three hits in the game while giving up only five to the winners but walks and errors did them in. Isaiah Serfling took the loss giving up 14 runs while striking out just one.

“We finally started to swing the bats but not enough to score any runs,” said coach Mike Sorenson. “We gave them at least eight runs with six errors complicating matters.”

The Mercs lost a tough matchup with Isle May 17, dropping a 13-8 decision at home.

Mercs’ pitching struggled again giving up just four hits but passing out 14 walks in the game.

“We are hitting the ball better but it’s not enough,” Sorenson said. “Our pitchers had a hard time finding the plate and we had three costly errors.”

Isle                                                                                                13  4  1

McGregor                                                                                        8  6  3

WP Jacob Gallon

LP Mason Jokimaki

Cook County                                                                               17  5  0

McGregor                                                                                      0  3  6

WP Paul Dorr

LP Isaiah Serling

