It was a rough trip to Silver Bay for the McGregor Mercs volleyball team Sept. 30, as the Mariners beat the Mercs 25-13, 25-4, 25-11.
“We were working through some things this week and it took its toll on us tonight,” coach Becky Hagen said about the game. “We didn’t have anybody who played well and the stats were nothing to write home about.”
It was the second loss of the week for the Mercs, who also dropped a 25-7, 25-15, 25-18 to Ogilvie.
Hagen saw some improvements, but slow starts is one thing she knows has to change.
“We started the night off slowly and couldn’t get our serve receives or digs up to the setter,” Hagen said. “Ogilvie brought their big hitters and we struggled getting hands up on the net.
“We picked up the pace, energy and skills in sets two and three but not enough to rally for the win,” the coach added.
The Mercs, 2-13 on the season, head back up north Thursday, Oct. 7, with a trip to Two Harbors.
