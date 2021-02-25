The McGregor Mercs’ boys basketball team took on a pair of teams from the North Shore last week and dropped both games, falling to 1-9 on the year.
Two Harbors came in Feb.17 and came away with an 89-47 win.
Ethan Bohn led the way for McGregor with 21 points but the scoring went way down after that. Isaiah Serfling scored six, while James Dawson had five.
The game Feb.19 against Silver Bay – part of a doubleheader with the Merc girls – was a much better game even though it was a loss, according to Coach Rashad Gayden.
“We played Mercury basketball for the most part,” Gayden said. “Every kid played hard. They played with a lot of heart and determination, we just came up short.”
The Mercs played without Ethan Bohn, who Gayden called the team’s best player.
“I liked how our kids performed,” the coach said. “We were a couple of made shots away from winning this one.”
McGregor was led by Darian Morgart with 16 while Dawson and Fredrickson each scored 10. Serfling had nine.
The Mercs take on Lakeview Christian on Feb.26 on the road.
