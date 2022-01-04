The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team fell behind 15-0 early in their third place game at the Aitkin Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. They came back to make it a game before falling 59-42 to the Northwoods Grizzlies.
Ava Guida got the first Mercs points of the game at the 7:39 mark of the first half and once they started scoring, they had a little more get up and go and got back in the contest.
Violet Brekke went up the baseline and after a Grizzlie bucket, Jordan Paquette hit a bucket, Guida scored again, Courtney Gauthier hit a free throw to make it 16-9. The teams traded hoops the rest of the half and it was a six-point lead for Northwoods at 21-15.
The second half began much the same way as the first as it took the Mercs nearly five minutes to get on the scoreboard. By that time it was 27-18 after Gauthier hit a three but the Grizzlies scored 15 of the next 17 points bringing a Mercs timeout with 7:18 to go.
Paquette got hot, hitting two baskets and a three-point play to close it to 44-27. Brekke had a free throw and Paquette hit two while Latisa Goodsky answered with a hoop and Helen Koch scored before Paige Dean hit a three and a free throw to make it 54-34. Jordan had a free throw and Claire Guyen scored, Jordan closed it to 54-39.
The Grizzlies closed it out with a big win to capture third place.
Paquette led the Mercs with 15 points while Gauthier, Dean and Guida each had six, Guyen had four, Brekke had three and Vivian Barden had two points.
Northwoods 21 38 59
McGregor 15 27 42
McGregor fell to 2-7 with the loss.
