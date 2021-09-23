At halftime Sept. 17, things looked good for the McGregor Mercs football team.
The Mercs took a 16-14 lead at the half, but saw the Silver Bay Mariners storm back with 20 second-half points and roll to a 34-24 victory at the athletic field in McGregor.
The loss dropped McGregor to 1-2 on the season.
After a scoreless first period, Jacob Metzen put the Mercs on the board with a 9-yard run. Brian Voerbeck ran for the successful 2-point try and it was 8-0.
Silver Bay scored soon after to tie the game at 8-8. Willie Glunz hit Isaiah Serfling on a 36-yard touchdown pass, and when Ethan Bohn caught the conversion pass from Glunz it was 16-8. The Mariners scored again before the half and again failed on the PAT leaving the score 16-14 at the break.
Silver Bay caught fire in the second half and took advantage of turnovers by the Mercs to score three straight touchdowns.
The first came on a 40-yard pass to give them a 22-16 lead into the fourth and then a 42-yard strike and a short pass for a score made the score 34-16.
Bryce Brekke got the final score of the night on a 6-yard run then converted the two-point try as well for the final of 34-24.
Coach Bob Staska knew the difference in the game.
“We fumbled twice inside their 5-yard line and also on a punt return at their 35,” Staska said. “Those missed opportunities came back to bite us in the end.
Colton Anderson led the Mercs rushing attack, picking up 88 yards on 10 carries while Serfling and Metzen each had 57 yards.
McGregor rushed for 248 yards and Glunz added 127 through the air on an 8-for-16 night for a total of 375 yards of offense. Bohn had five catches for 74 yards to lead the receivers.
The Mariners had just 299 total yards but took advantage of four McGregor turnovers. The Mercs were led on defense by Bohn with 6 stops and one assist while Glunz had five tackles and Brekke had four.
The Mercs host Ogilvie Friday, Sept. 24.
Silver Bay 0 14 8 12 – 34
McGregor 0 16 0 8 – 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.