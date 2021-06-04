After winning their opener against Carlton, the McGregor Mercs got shut out by Silver Bay 12-0 in the second round of the Polar League Conference Baseball Tournament May 27.
The Mariners outhit the visiting McGregor Mercs 10-1.
James Dawson had the only hit for McGregor, as the Mercs saw their record fall to 3-12 entering playoffs this week.
“They hit the ball really well,” coach Mike Sorenson said. “Ethan Bohn threw a good game but their hitters came to play. We couldn’t generate any offense at all.”
Bohn gave up 10 hits in four innings and fanned three.
The McGregor Mercs baseball team opened the Polar League Tourney with an 8-7 victory over the Carlton Bulldogs on the road May 25. Isaiah Serfling continued his hot hitting with a pair of hits and Kaiden Kellerman broke out of a slump with a 1-2 afternoon.
“We finally played an entire game as a team,” Sorenson said. “We started slow but the defense and pitching was pretty strong.”
McGregor scored eight runs on just five hits but made them count. Jokimaki stretched out six hits in his four innings of work, striking out three. Serfling came on in relief and pitched three innings giving up just three hits.
McGregor 8 5 1
Carlton 7 9 0
WP Mason Jokimaki
McGregor 0 1 3
Silver Bay 12 10 0
LP Ethan Bohn
