Mercs look to balance team experience with small roster

The McGregor Mercs open up their football season Friday, traveling to Ogilvie.
The McGregor squad this year is small, but experienced. Coach Bob Staska and his club are coming off a 5-5 season that saw them get all the way to the MSHSL 9-Man Section title game before losing to South Ridge, 57-20.
Staska said he likes his team’s chances with some familiar names ready to take the field, and having graduated just three seniors – only one of which played the second half of the season due to injury.
“We had a lot of kids that got plenty of experience,” Staska said.
The Mercs bring back senior Drew Dean, who rushed for 1,433 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019. The team also has junior quarterback Willie Glunz, who rushed for 562 yards last season.
Sophomore tight end Ethan Bohn had 27 catches for 425 yards and also rushed for another 219 yards.
The team’s leading rusher in yards per carry also is back. Junior Colton Anderson had 581 yards and an 8.1 yard average.
“We have just 17 kids in grades 9-12, so we’re pretty slim but we have quality guys like senior guard Brennon Frederickson, junior guard Curtis Jackson and senior A.J. Johnson at safety and tight end,” Staska said. “All will be looked at as essential players if we are going to be successful.
“It will be a good but tough year,” Staska added. “We don’t have a lot of numbers so we have to stay healthy and our key players especially have to be able to stay on the field.
Staska added that in 9-Man football, many players are parts of both the offense and defense.
“If we can keep away from injuries, I think we will be just fine,” he said. “Like everybody else, we just want to get out on the field and get into some competition.”
The Mercs struggled with Ogilvie last year, dropping a 50-8 decision, but the week after they defeated Cromwell 16-13.
Those two teams will lock horns on Thursday, Oct. 15 in the Mercs home opener, a 3 p.m. start.
