The McGregor Mercs ran into a very good South Ridge team Dec. 11 and lost a 60-19 decision to the Panthers on the Mercs home court. Isaiah Serfling led the Mercs with seven points while Ethan Bohn had six, Willie Glunz had four and Darian Morgart had two. Coach Anthony Pierce didn’t have a lot to say after the loss, “They sped us up which led to bad shots and turnovers. Not much positive to say after this one.”
South Ridge 29 31 60
McGregor 5 14 19
