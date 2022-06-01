It was doubleheader day for the McGregor Mercs baseball team as it wound up its season with games against Carlton and Wrenshall. The Mercs dropped both games to finish 2-10 on the season. Against Carlton, the Bulldogs scored a 7-1 victory. The Mercs were led by Jacob Metzen and Kaiden Kellermann who were both 1-2.

McGregor     1     3     3

Carlton          7     6     0

WP Solomon

LP Isaiah Serfling

The Mercs also struggled against Wrenshall but had a couple of nice offensive efforts as Ethan Bohn was 2-4 with four runs batted in and Landon Sorenson was 3-4.

McGregor       4     12     2

Wrenshall        7      8     2

WP Lambke

LP Willie Glunz

The McGregor Mercs traveled to Onamia to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders May 23 and suffered an 8-4 loss bringing their record to 2-7 on the season. Willie Glunz, Kaiden Kellermann and Cooper Sellers all had two hits for the Mercs and Sellers knocked in two runs.

McGregor         4     9     3

Mille Lacs           8     5     2

WP Pederson

LP Ethan Bohn

The Mercs opened section play May 31.

