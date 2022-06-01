It was doubleheader day for the McGregor Mercs baseball team as it wound up its season with games against Carlton and Wrenshall. The Mercs dropped both games to finish 2-10 on the season. Against Carlton, the Bulldogs scored a 7-1 victory. The Mercs were led by Jacob Metzen and Kaiden Kellermann who were both 1-2.
McGregor 1 3 3
Carlton 7 6 0
WP Solomon
LP Isaiah Serfling
The Mercs also struggled against Wrenshall but had a couple of nice offensive efforts as Ethan Bohn was 2-4 with four runs batted in and Landon Sorenson was 3-4.
McGregor 4 12 2
Wrenshall 7 8 2
WP Lambke
LP Willie Glunz
The McGregor Mercs traveled to Onamia to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders May 23 and suffered an 8-4 loss bringing their record to 2-7 on the season. Willie Glunz, Kaiden Kellermann and Cooper Sellers all had two hits for the Mercs and Sellers knocked in two runs.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
