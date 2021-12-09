McGregor Mercs boys basketball coach Anthony Pierce starts his first full season this year and he is full of optimism as he brings back three good players from the 4-13 team of a year ago when Pierce got his feet wet over the second half of the season.
He is ready to go full steam in 2021-22, “We return three players we will count on so much this season, Ethan Bohn, Willie Glunz and Isaiah Serfling. I’m also looking at the Metzen brothers to really give us big minutes this year. Darian Morgart put in a lot of minutes on the court and in the weight room. I also have a good group of juniors who will help out off the bench: Cooper Sellers, Landon Sorenson and Parker Jackson. Bohn will be the go-to guy since he can score from inside and out. Serfling will bring the ball up for us and also does a good job getting the ball to the hoop. He can also step up and hit the three. Jacob Metzen played some minutes last year and I’m looking forward to his confidence increasing. He’s a great shooter from the outside. Sam Metzen is just a freshman and I’m also looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.”
TOUGH OPENER
The McGregor Mercs had four players in double figures in their opener on Dec. 3 at Cromwell but the Cardinals came up with a 55-46 victory. The Cardinals led by eight at the half and the two teams were almost even in the second but they held on for the win. Coach Anthony Pierce talked about the tough loss, “We were 1-13 from beyond the arc and we didn’t rebound well. We got into foul trouble early and that was big in this loss.
Darian Morgart scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Mercs while Ethan Bohn and Isaiah Serfling each had 11 and Willie Glunz completed the scoring with 10 points. McGregor was 9-14 from the free throw line while the Cardinals were 6-10.
McGregor 20 26 46
Cromwell-Wright 28 27 55
