Willie Glunz threw for 114 yards and Isaiah Serfling rushed for 122 yards as the McGregor Mercs picked up their first win Sept. 10, defeating Carlton on the road, 54-34.
“We had a balanced attack on offense and had our best players back on defense,” said coach Bob Staska. “It really helps to be at full strength. A lot of guys made good plays that contributed to the win, that’s always rewarding.”
McGregor led 32-8 at the half and went on to the victory. Ethan Bohn scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half – the first one on a 19-yard pass from Glunz and the second on a 15-yard strike from Glunz.
Serfling ran for one two-point conversion and Colton Anderson picked up the other. After the Bulldogs scored, it was 16-8 after one period.
The second period was all Mercs, as Glunz snuck in from a yard out and Jacob Metzen went in from 2 yards out. Bohn and Serfling rushed for the two-point tries and it moved to 32-8 at the break.
The Bulldogs scored first in the second half on a 50-yard pass play but Anderson responded on a 53-yard strike from Glunz and the third quarter ended with the Mercs in front 38-14.
Glunz opened the fourth with another 1-yard run with Sam Metzen running in for the two-point try. Carlton scored three straight touchdowns to close it to 46-34 but Serfling put an end to that rally with a 47-yard run, and when Cooper Sellers ran for the two-point attempt, it made the final 54-34.
It was a tough opener for McGregor Sept. 3, as the Mercs lost 52-8 on the road at Cook County.
Many of the stats for the game were closer than the final score, but the end result was a lopsided defeat for McGregor.
Week 1
McGregor 0 8 0 0 – 8
Cook County 6 22 16 8 – 52
Week 2
McGregor 16 16 6 16 – 54
Carlton 8 0 6 20 – 34
