It was another cross-country meet for the short-handed McGregor Mercs but they were in action at Eveleth-Gilbert Sept. 16.
Coach Josh Sampson was happy with the team’s results. “Our varsity boys did well,” he said, “with Parker Jackson finishing fourth in 19:37.1 while Darian Morgart was 10th with a time of 20:17.7.
“Max Sampson got 24th in 21:39.9 and Will Arnold was 26th in 21:37.8,” Sampson added. “All out of 74 runners so that was great.”
Emma Warner had the night off due to injury, and the meet was called due to weather before the junior high race began.
