The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the Section 5A tourney March 10 in a 52-43 loss to Cromwell-Wright.
These two teams played three times this year with the Cardinals winning all three 55-46, 51-40 and this one so you can see the difference in the two teams was around 10 points.
The Mercs finish the season at 8-16 while the Cardinals move on to the next round.
Ethan Bohn led the Mercs with 14 points while Darian Morgart added 10, Isaiah Serfling had eight, Jacob Metzen had six, Bryce Brekke had three and Sam Metzen had two points.
The Cardinals were 11-16 from the line while the Mercs finished 8-11. Coach Anthony Pierce summed up the game, “We had 30 turnovers, that’s what plagued us all season.”
McGregor 19 24 43
Cromwell 26 26 52
