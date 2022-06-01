Hinckley-Finlayson ended the McGregor Mercs softball season with a home win 11-1 May 23 in the first round of the section playoffs.

The Mercs outhit the Jaguars 10-5 but walks and timely hitting handed Jags the victory. McGregor took a 1-0 lead in the first but the Jags came back to take the game away.

Seniors Jordan Paquette and Gianna Farinella led the way as they went 3-3 and 2-3 in the game. Kaelynn Tierney was also 2-3 and drove in the only Mercs run of the game. Ava Guida started for McGregor and gave up six runs but struggled with control, walking 11 in the game and striking out three. Killeen Prater was the starter and winning pitcher for H-F, striking out three and walking none.

The Mercs finish 3-10 on the season.

McGregor         1     10     0

H-Finlayson       11      5     0

WP K. Prater

LP Ava Guida

