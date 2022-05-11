Claire Geyen and Jordan Paquette each had a pair of hits but it wasn’t enough as the Barnum Bombers exploded for 19 runs on their way to a 19-1 victory over the McGregor Mercs May 4 at McGregor.
The Bombers scored four in the first, five in the second, two in the third and eight more in the fourth on their way to handing the Mercs its third loss in six games.
McGregor got its only run in the first as Geyen singled, Josee Kellermann singled and Paquette drove Geyen home with another single. Geyen started and took the loss for the Mercs pitching an inning, giving up three hits and nine runs while walking nine and striking out two.
Ava Guida came in to pitch the rest of the way giving up 10 runs on just seven hits, walking three and fanning two.
Geyen and Paquette were both 2-2, Kellermann was 1-1 and Guida and Kaitlyn Tierney were both 1-2.
Barnum 19 10 0
McGregor 1 7 0
WP K. Poirier
LP Claire Geyen
The McGregor Mercs softball team put up 18 runs May 3 at Cook County but it wasn’t enough as the home team scored 28 to hand the Mercs a road loss 28-18.
The two teams also combined for 27 hits along the way and the game included 33 walks so baserunners were aplenty in this one.
The Mercs took an 8-0 lead into the top of the first, gave up five to lead after one, 8-5, but gave up a dozen runs in each of the second and fourth innings to lose its second game of the season to go along with three wins. Among the Mercs’ 12 hits were three apiece by Jordan Paquette and Ava Guida and two from Claire Geyen and one each from Josee Kellermann, Alaya Murner, Julia Gossen and Addy Sather. Guida knocked in three runs while Kaitlyn Tierney, Kellermann, Paquette, Geyen and Lexi Tierney knocked in two apiece. Geyen and Guida shared mound duties and gave up 15 hits and 16 walks between them and struck out five.
