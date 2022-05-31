Cromwell-Wright broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth and went on to an 8-1 victory May 20 over the visiting McGregor Mercs in softball action.
They led 6-0 before the Mercs finally scored in the top of the sixth. Lexi Tierney walked and came around on a single by Jordan Paquette but that was the extent of the Mercs offense for the day. Gianna Farinella took the loss for McGregor going the distance giving up eight hits while walking 10 and striking out three. Farinella, Paquette, Claire Geyen and Julia Gossen each had one of the four hits for McGregor.
McGregor 1 4 0
Cromwell-Wright 8 8 0
WP Blomquist
LP Gianna Farinella
The Mille Lacs Raiders handed the visiting McGregor Mercs a 16-0 loss May 19 with the Mercs mustering just three hits in the game.
The Raiders put eight runs on the board in the opening inning and went on to the easy win. Ava Guida took the loss, giving up six hits and 15 runs while walking five and striking out one. J. Thompson got the win striking out eight while walking none. Jordan Paquette was 2-2 and Gianna Farinella was 1-2 for the only Mercs offense.
McGregor 0 3 0
Mille Lacs 16 8 0
WP J. Thompson
LP Ava Guida
The McGregor Mercs completed a game they started against Silver Bay earlier in the season and came out on the short end of a 28-9 score.
It was already 8-0 when the Mercs came to bat and they quickly got back in the game with a pair of runs. Josee Kellermann walked, moved up on a Jordan Paquette single and scored on a double by Ava Guida. Gianna Farinella drove in the second run with a single. The score mounted to 14-2 in the second when the Mercs got another run on two walks and a passed ball. It was 27-3 in the third when McGregor scored three times all on walks and passed balls. The Mercs scored their final three runs in the fourth as Paquette walked, came home on a triple by Guida, Kaelynn Tierney doubled for another run and a passed ball made it 28-9. Guida was 2-2 for the Mercs with two runs batted in and Farinella was 2-3. Farinella took the loss for the Mercs while walking seven and striking out one.
Silver Bay 28 22 0
McGregor 9 7 1
WP D. Thompson
LP Gianna Farinella
South Ridge scored eight first inning runs on their way to a 20-5 win at McGregor May 17.
They also put 11 runs on the board in the third to make it a runaway. McGregor picked up just five hits in the game, two by Jordan Paquette and one each from Josee Kellermann, Gianna Farinella and Claire Geyen.
It was already 8-0 when the Mercs came to the plate in the first inning. They put a run up as Kellermann walked and later scored on a double by Farinella. They scored three more in the second on two walks, two passed balls and a basehit by Kellermann. The final Mercs’ run came in the third as Paquette singled and came home on a Geyen single. Ava Guida had problems on the hill as she went just 1/3 of an inning, gave up just one hit but walked six. Farinella pitched the last 3-1/3 and gave up 12 runs, walking five along the way.
South Ridge 20 13 0
McGregor 5 5 0
WP M. Vandersheren
LP Ava Guida
