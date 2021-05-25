Gianna Farinella singled in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning, giving the McGregor Mercs softball team a much-needed 12-11 win on the road at East Central May 21.
The Mercs tied the game with two runs in the seventh, sending the game into extra innings and helped improve their record to 3-10 on the season.
McGregor led 5-1 in the third when the Eagles erupted for eight runs to take the lead at 9-5. The Mercs got four back in the next inning. Kiana Hawkinson singled, Maddie Maas was hit by a pitch and Haylee Kellermann singled to load the bases.
Farinella singled for a pair of runs and later in the inning Farinella stole home to tie it at 9-9.
The Eagles scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to take the lead 11-9 before the Mercs tied it in the seventh.
Kaelyn Tierney and Jordan Paquette singled, then after a groundout Lexi Tierney grounded to the pitcher with Kaelyn Tierney scoring and then Hawkinson singled to tie the game at 11-11.
Brooklyn Alt opened the eighth with a single, went to second on an error in the outfield and scored on Farinella’s base hit.
Alt then got three ground ball outs in the eighth to preserve the win.
The Mercs pounded out 16 hits in the game. Hawkinson, Kellermann and Paquette each had three hits, while Farinella and Kaelyn Tierney each had two.
Alt went the distance giving up 14 hits, walking six but striking out eight.
“We needed this one,” said coach Becky Hagen. “We are starting to play with a little more consistency, we had happy girls after this one.”
The Mercs erupted for four first-inning runs but couldn’t hang against Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars, falling 14-5 on the road May 18. The Jaguars used a six-run second to take the lead and never looked back as they handed the Mercs their 10th loss of the season.
Hawkinson opened the game with a walk then stole second and third. Courtney Gauthier followed with a bunt single scoring Hawkinson. Kellermann singled with one out and Kaelyn Tierney singled for one run and Paquette singled in a pair of runs for the 4-0 lead. The Jaguars scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning then tallied a half dozen in the next inning to take a 8-4 lead they would not relinquish.
McGregor 12 16 3
East Central 11 14 2
WP Brooklyn Alt
LP A. Grundmeier
McGregor 5 11 1
Hinckley-Finlayson 14 13 1
WP J. Hopkins
LP Brooklyn Alt
(0) comments
