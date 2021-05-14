The Crosby-Ironton Rangers scored nine runs in the first inning on just two hits and rolled to a 21-3 win over the McGregor Mercs softball team May 7 with McGregor at home.
The Rangers took advantage of Mercs wildness on the hill in the opening frame, getting six walks and three hit batsmen along with two singles to open it up early.
The Mercs got three back in their half of the inning, but that was it for the offense.
Courtney Gauthier and Jordan Paquette walked, then Kaelyn Tierney singled for the first run.
Haylee Kellermann singled for another run and after Kiana Hawkinson singled they ran the double steal to perfection with Tierney scoring on the front end. The Rangers picked up another five in the second and seven in the third to make it 21-3 and that was the final.
Tierney, Kellermann, Hawkinson, Gianna Farinella, Ava Guida and Josee Kellerman all had one hit for the Mercs, with Tierney and Kellermann each knocking in one run.
It was another rough afternoon for the Mercs May 6 as they lost a 21-2 decision to the visiting Cromwell-Wright Cardinals.
The score was 15-0 before the Mercs got on the board and the game was shortened due to the run rule.
C-W scored four in the first, five in the second and six more in the third to mount the big lead. They out-hit the Mercs 18-2, with Gauthier and Tierney picking up the only two hits for McGregor.
Guida and Farinella shared mound duties and both had problems finding the plate, with the two sharing a dozen walks and 18 hits.
The visiting Carlton Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning May 4 as they rolled up a 19-0 win over the McGregor Mercs softball team.
Abby Mitchell went the distance for the Bulldogs striking out 12 hitters and allowing no hits on the way to the win. Mercs’ pitchers Farinella and Gauthier pitched for the Mercs giving up eleven hits and 17 walks between them.
“It was beyond brutal,” said coach Becky Hagen. “Our senior pitcher Brooklyn Alt was gone and my other hurlers don’t have the confidence yet or the experience.”
The Mercs are on the road at Barnum on May 14.
R H E
Crosby-Ironton 21 12 0
McGregor 3 6 2
WP Gwenevieve Parsons
LP Courtney Gauthier
Cromwell-Wright 21 18 2
McGregor 2 2 2
WP E. Kachinske
LP Ava Guida
Carlton 19 11 0
McGregor 0 0 1
WP Abby Mitchell
LP Courtney Gauthier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.