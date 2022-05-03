The McGregor Mercs softball team swept a doubleheader over the visiting Floodwood Polar Bears April 29, winning 15-3 and 19-6 to put their record at 3-1 on the season.
Six runs in the first inning got them off to a good start in their 15-3 game as they rapped out nine hits and stole a whopping 26 bases in the five-inning affair. That inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Ava Guida. They picked up two in the second as they stole home twice, once each by Josee Kellermann and Guida.
Another six-run inning in the third put the game out of reach. Kaitlyn Tierney had a big double in that frame as they led 14-0 at that point. Claire Geyen pitched her team to the win as she gave up eight hits, walked four and fanned six in the game. Guida was 3-3 at the plate as was Geyen.
The Mercs put the offense on display in the other half of the twin bill, scoring four in the first, four in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth. Julia Gossen and Jordan Paquette knocked in runs in the second, Guida had a pair of hits in the third inning alone, a triple and a single and Alaya Murner drove in a run. Guida knocked in two more runs in the fourth while Paquette and Murner each had hits that inning.
Geyen and Guida split pitching duties, combining for four walks and five strikeouts. Guida was 3-3, Paquette was 2-2 and Murner was 2-3. All three knocked in three runs apiece.
Floodwood 3 8 3
McGregor 15 9 1
WP Claire Geyen (2-0)
LP K. Fjeld
McGregor 19 11 0
Floodwood 6 7 2
WP Claire Geyen (3-0)
LP L. Hart
The McGregor Mercs softball team traveled to Ogilvie April 28, scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Lions. Because the two teams combined for 39 runs and 30 hits in the first game, won by Ogilvie 20-19 they were only able to play two innings of the second game before it got dark. The Mercs were up in that second game 11-2 before darkness set in.
Jordan Paquette and Alaya Murner were both 4-4 in the first game while Claire Geyen was 3-3 and Ava Guida was 3-4. Guida started on the hill and struggled with control, walking two and hitting nine more hitters in the contest while striking out four.
McGregor 19 21 0
Ogilvie 20 9 1
The Mercs jumped out to a big lead as they scored nine runs in the second to take an 11-2 lead. Kaelyn Tierney, Paquette, Guida, Murner, Geyen and Lexi Tierney all had hits for the Mercs.
