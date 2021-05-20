Harrison Nistler and Erin Ford compete in the long jump for McGregor.

 Jack Brula

The McGregor Mercs track and field team swept their six-team home meets May 11.

The Merc girls scored 111 points, outdistancing Silver Bay in second with 77 points.

The Mercs picked up five first-place finishes among the stats including the 3,200-meter run and the 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Vivian Barden had the only individual first, winning the 3,200 in a time of 15:36.78. They also had seconds from Emma Warner in the 400, Paige Dean in the 200 and Felisha Anthony in the long jump.

Amelia Seybold was third in the 200 and the 400 and Kaitlin Warner had a third in the 1,600.

The Merc boys rolled up 147 points to win their half of the meet as LCA was second with 91 points.

The Mercs had a bunch of firsts, with Drew Dean winning the 400 in 53.9 and the 200 in 24.27.

Harrison Nistler won a pair of events, the long jump of 19 feet, 6 inches and the triple jump with a leap of 39-8.

Parker Jackson won the 3,200 in 11:58.51, the 4x800 relay team in 9:45.28 and the 4x200 relay also won first place in the meet in a time of 1:41.24.

Jay Atkinson won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 53.92. Dean had a second in the shot put, Max Sampson was second in the 1,600, Jacob Metzen was second in the 100 and the 4x100 relay was also runnerup.

Atkinson was third in the 110 high hurdles, Will Arnold was third in the 1,600 and Thomas Barden was third in the 800.

Girls Team Scores

McGregor                                                  111

Silver Bay                                                   77

Carlton                                                       74

Wrenshall                                                   51

LCA                                                           49

Floodwood                                                 40

Boys Team Scores

McGregor                                                  147

LCA                                                            91

Silver Bay                                                   68

Carlton                                                       58

Wrenshall                                                   48

Floodwood                                                  27

