The McGregor Mercs track teams took part in the Polar Conference meet at Esko May 18 with the girls finishing number four behind Esko, Two Harbors and Carlton-Wrenshall and the boys finishing in 11th place.

The girls had one first place finish that belonged to Kari Rice, who won the discus with a toss of 93.03.5.

Paige Dean was second in the 400m dash while the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams were third along with Emma Warner in the 200m dash. Parker Jackson was the only boy to place, finishing third in the 1600m run.

