The McGregor Mercs finally got their volleyball season underway last week, falling 25-14, 25-8, 25-8 against Cromwell-Wright Oct. 12.
A match later in the week against Northland was canceled.
Coach Becky Hagen liked how her team played in the beginning.
“The girls worked hard and kept pace with the Cardinals for the front end of the first set, but a string of misplayed balls sent Cromwell into the driver’s seat where they remained the rest of the match,” Hagen said.
There were some positives in the stat department, as Haylee Kellermann and Jordan Paquette were both 100% from the service line. Kellermann added six set assists and Courtney Gauthier had two kills. Kaelyn Tierney had 12 digs.
“We’re just getting started and the girls are getting used to each other again,” Hagen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.