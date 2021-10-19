It was a short night for the McGregor Mercs as they lost a quick three-set match against South Ridge Oct. 14, 25-4, 25-12, 25-8.
No stats were available for this matchup.
The Mercs hosted Lakeview Christian Academy Oct. 11, dropping a hard-fought 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 25-19 battle in four sets.
It was senior night, and the Mercs celebrated the careers of Gianna Farinella and Jordan Paquette – each of whom played their final match on the home court.
Paquette led the Mercs with 14 kills in the match and also had a pair of aces.
Courtney Gauthier added nine kills, one ace and four digs. Farinella had 22 set assists to lead McGregor.
The Mercs were scheduled to play at East Central High School Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.