McGregor Mercs volleyball coach Becky Hagen has had a very busy couple of years.
In this time, Hagen was coaching, had a child and is now taking over the team’s head coaching position.
She and assistant Michelle Gauthier have a young, but experienced team ready to open the season this week.
Hagen had some pre-season thoughts.
“We are very positive with some good players coming back,” Hagen said. “Although we have just two seniors – Brooklyn Alt and Haylee Kellermann – and two juniors, Jordan Paquette and Gianna Farinella, we bring back some experienced players who are not afraid to voice their opinions and help the younger players.
“They know our expectations,” the coach added. “We are solid and right now they are doing all the right things.”
Hagen added that the team’s group of sophomores had some game time from last year, so they are familiar with the team’s system.
McGregor will play primarily a Polar League schedule, with a two-match-per-week limit due to COVID-19.
“It’s a different kind of year, but I think the girls will adjust to things and have a good season,” Hagen said.
