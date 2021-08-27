Eighteen girls showed up for practice this past week for volleyball drills, as the McGregor volleyball team prepared for its opening match at Cromwell Sept. 1.
The Mercs play at Onamia Sept. 7 before finally opening their home season Sept. 9 against Carlton.
Coach Becky Hagen is optimistic about this year’s team.
“We’ve had some great practices so far but not many where we have our full team due to vacations and things like that,” Hagen said. “We bring back three seniors including Jordan Paquette, Gianna Farinella and Maddy Demenge and they had lots of experience last year.
“Add in juniors Josee Kellermann and Madi Koerber and we have a good nucleus for our younger girls to work with,” she added. “Our kids work so hard, they are very coachable and listen intently. They are a fun group and get along well with each other and that makes for good team chemistry.”
