The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors approved a plan for winter sports postseason play last week and coaches can now prepare their teams for possible state tournament activity.
In the Aitkin area, basketball, hockey, wrestling and dance teams are involved in action.
The MSHSL state dance event is planned for Friday, March 12 for jazz and Saturday, March 13 for high kick, with the event staged at Edina High School.
It will be a single-day event for each category with a single dance performed.
State wrestling is scheduled for three days, March 25-27 at a venue to be determined.
The team event will be four teams, who have advanced through state preliminaries held on March 13. Eight individual qualifiers in each weight class will advance to the state finals.
The state hockey tournament will be held on March 26-27 and March 30-April 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. The girls semifinals will be held on April 1 and the boys semifinals will be on April 2. Four title games, two in each gender, will be held on April 3.
The state boys and girls basketball tournaments will begin with 32 games at regional sites on March 30-31.
Semifinal and championship games are tentatively scheduled for the Target Center from April 6-10 with title games held on April 9 and 10.
Here are some thoughts from area coaches and officials:
• McGregor Athletic Director Bob Staska – “This is been the plan all along from the meetings I’ve been attending from the MSHSL.”
• Andrea Zasmeta, assistant for the Aitkin All-Starz – “I’m happy there will be a postseason for us. Looking forward to what I believe will be the final goal. We will do our best to make state. It’s what we coaches and our dancers work so hard for, nothing given, only earned, that’s our motto, we will have them ready.”
• Larry Liljenquist, Gobbler wrestling coach – “From a coaches’ standpoint, it allows us to set goals and give the team something to work toward. With postseason you have the opportunity to build to that point. We always tell the team, everything in the regular season is practice, it’s the postseason that matters, it gives the kids an opportunity.”
• Amy Hawkinson, McGregor girls coach – “I’m excited. I told our players and they were pumped up. It will be great for our young players, especially to get their experience. It brings some closure to the season as well, we’re excited.”
• Alex White, Aitkin athletic director – “I am excited for not only our student-athletes but also our coaches. It gives our programs an opportunity to maybe even host a section game and a chance to get to a state tournament. Our section provides for the higher seed to host games as long as they survive instead of games being played at a neutral site. We have a lot of things to work out yet but I’m just excited to have a postseason in all our activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.