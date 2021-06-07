James Much is on his way to the Minnesota State High School League State Tennis Tournament after his second-place finish at the Section 7A individual meet May 27.
Much lost in the title match to Jared Delich of Virginia but still advances to state June 10-11. He had beaten Chase Sams of Hermantown in the semifinals May 26.
The doubles team of Josh Hagestuen and Ben Harris won their first two matches but lost in the semifinals and finished fourth.
“COVID-19 may have taken our 2020 season but this season did not disappoint,” said coach Jen Waldorf. “Our parents, fans and entire team did a great job all year and I am so very proud to be a part of something so awesome.”
The season, as far as the team competition goes, ended May 25 as the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team lost in the Section 7A championship match to the Virginia Blue-Devils 7-0. The winners dominated the Gobblers as they had a week or so before.
“The guys played hard and deserved that second place in the Section,” Waldorf said. “Virginia is just so good.”
The Gobblers advanced to the Section 7A team championship for the first time in eight years with a 4-3 victory over the Hermantown Hawks.
The Gobblers swept the singles to capture the win and into the title match against Virginia. Aitkin finished 8-7 on the season.
Virginia 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Jared Delich (V) beat James Much 6-2, 6-4
#2 Singles Jack Elliot (V) beat Owen Hagen 7-5, 6-2
#3 Singles Gavin Benz (V) beat Blaise Sanford 6-0, 6-1
#4 Singles Jake Bradich (V) beat Zander Peterson 6-3, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur (V) beat Josh
Hagestuen/Ben Harris 6-2, 6-0
#2 Doubles Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin (V) beat Seth Watts/
Jamison St. Clair 7-5, 6-3
#3 Doubles Ryan Manninen/Keegan Rudebusch (V) beat Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther 6-1, 6-0
Aitkin 4, Hermantown 3
#1 Singles James Much (A) beat Ethan Halgren 6-2, 6-0
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Chase Sams 6-2, 7-6
#3 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat Henry Hynes 6-3, 6-4
#4 Singles Josh Hagestuen (A) beat Ben Kangas 6-1, 6-1
#1 Doubles Zam Plante/Aaron Even (H) beat Seth Watts/
Jamison St. Clair 7-6, 6-2
#2 Doubles Ely Young/Max Plante (H) beat Joey Haasken/Blaise Sanford 7-6, 6-2
#3 Doubles Sam Swenson/George Peterson (H) beat Wyatt Crowther/Zander Peterson 6-4, 6-2
