Hunter Nissen had quite a senior season for the Aitkin Gobblers with lots of highlights to remember.
He added a post-season honor to his season statistics last week, as the Mid-State Conference coaches voted him to the first team all-conference and Most Valuable Player.
Nissen scored his 1,000th point near the end of the season, and he averaged 22.8 points per game and almost six rebounds per game.
He was 52% from the field during the season, including 31% from three-point land and 70.9% from the free-throw line. He also led the Gobblers with 34 steals in the 17-game season.
Aitkin coach Scott Stanfield talked about his outstanding senior.
“He turned into an all-around great player this year,” Stanfield said.
Owen Hagen, meanwhile, was named all-conference honorable mention.
