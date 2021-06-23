McGregor senior Harrison Nistler had one goal heading into the June 18 Minnesota State High School League State Track and Field Meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“My goal was not to be 16th in a 16-guy field, to be honest with you,” said Nistler. “I didn’t have a very good section meet so I worked hard to get better for state.
Nistler finished in the number nine spot, good enough to place. Nistler was just short of his personal best of 41 feet, 8 inches at 41-5 3/4.
That was a jump of over a foot better than the section meet.
“I wasn’t really nervous even though the competition was really tough and I got through it and reached my goal,” Nistler said.
This year was a little different as there were no prelims at state, just the finals, so Nistler had to be ready for his four jumps and hope one of them was good enough.
He was happy with his performance.
“I’m happy to go out this way and get a medal, and happy for my good friend Kaden McNiff from Floodwood who went by his previous best by nearly 3 feet and won the state championship in our event,” the senior said. “That improvement is unheard of in the track world.”
