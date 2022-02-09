The Northern Lakes Lightning got a hat trick from Tyler Seeling and put 60 shots on goal in a 6-2 win on the road at Willmar Jan. 31.
The win moved the Lightning’s record to 12-8 on the season and gave the team another win in the Section as the post-season looms ahead.
Seeling opened the scoring just :42 seconds into the game with Colton Craig and Zack Ehnstrom getting the assists. Cullen Gregory evened the score at 2:59 before Logan Verville scored his 18th of the season at 4:50 to restore the lead. Elijah VanBuren scored a minute later and again the game was tied. Seeling scored his second of the game and 22nd of the year from Taylor Berg and Craig at 13:43 to put the Lightning ahead for good. Seeling completed the hat trick at 8:42 of the second, a power play goal from Berg and Isaac Peterson. Christian Crutcher added his second of the season from Ehnstrom and Seeling for a 5-2 lead and Berg finished the scoring at 14:12 of the third, his 11th of the year from Seeling to complete the scoring. Nigel DeSanto was in goal and stopped 27 of 29 shots by the Cardinals to pick up the win. The Lightning had just one penalty for two minutes while Willmar had three for six minutes.
Coach Craig Larson had some thoughts after the game, “We are playing right now, I wouldn’t say well but we are working hard and staying in games. We seem to be giving up a lot of early goals and then we come back and win. Our offense is showing up right now. Tyler Seeling is having a good year, not unexpected and Zack Ehnstrom is having a great year as well. We need to continue to play to our philosophy, it’s what you do at the end of the season that counts. What it comes down to is that we have to win three games at the end to make the State Tournament.”
Lightning 3 2 1 6
Willmar 2 0 0 2
Tyler Seeling recorded a hat trick to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 4-2 victory Feb. 5 over Cambridge-Isanti at the Hallett Center in Crosby.
The win gives the Lightning a 13-8 record going into action this week. Nigel DeSanto picked up the win in goal, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Darby Boelter opened the scoring at 1:09 of the first, his seventh goal of the season assisted by Christian Crutcher. Three minutes later it was Seeling with his 25th from Taylor Berg. Seeling scored again at 11:34 from Colton Craig and the period ended with a 3-0 score.
Seeling completed the hat trick with his 27th of the season, a short-handed effort giving the Lightning a 4-0 lead. Jake Brown and Seth Terhell scored goals for Cambridge-Isanti to make the final 4-1. The Lightning was handed 14 minutes on seven penalties while Cambridge-Isanti was whistled for 10 penalties for 20 minutes.
Cambridge-Isanti 0 1 1 2
Northern Lakes 3 1 0 4
