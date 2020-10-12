Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association invites boys and girls ages 4-9 to try hockey for free Oct. 24.
Two “Come Try Hockey” sessions are planned for Oct. 24 with the first session being held from 11 a.m.-noon at the Breezy Point Ice Arena and the second is from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hallett Community Center in Crosby.
Participants are asked to arrive early to get fitted for equipment.
Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association will provide all necessary equipment for the sessions and it is free of charge with no commitments.
To register for the events or to find out more information, please go to www.northernlakeslightning.com and click the “New To Hockey” tab. People can also register on-site, however pre-registration will allow better preparation for the event.
