The Northland Storm and the Pine River-Backus Tigers went 10 innings last Friday before the Storm baseball team collected a 6-3 victory.

Liam Wake knocked in the winning run with a squeeze bunt single in the 10th. Jamison Wood had three hits and scored a run and Matt Washburn had a pair of singles. Wood got the win going the final four innings in relief of starter Nolan Carlson.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.