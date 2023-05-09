The Northland Storm and the Pine River-Backus Tigers went 10 innings last Friday before the Storm baseball team collected a 6-3 victory.
Liam Wake knocked in the winning run with a squeeze bunt single in the 10th. Jamison Wood had three hits and scored a run and Matt Washburn had a pair of singles. Wood got the win going the final four innings in relief of starter Nolan Carlson.
Storm 6 10 2
P.R.B. 3 4 2
WP Jamison Wood
LP K. Corbin
Aiden Carlson struck out 14 including the first 12 hitters to lead the Northland Storm to an 11-0 win against Northwoods last Thursday. Carlson also scored three runs and knocked in two in the win. Wood also had a hit and scored twice in the game.
Storm 11 6 0
N’Woods 0 1 0
WP Aiden Carlson
LP J. Talen
Wood gave up just five hits and scored three runs to lead the Northland Storm to a 15-8 victory over the visiting McGregor Mercs May 1.
Aiden Carlson added three hits, scored five runs and knocked in four while Nolan Carlson scored a pair of runs in the win.
Storm 15 11 4
Mercs 8 5 4
WP Jamison Wood
Nolan Carlson singled and walked four times while scoring three runs in the Northland Storm 13-3 win April 28 over the Mille Lacs Raiders.
Nolan also picked up the win on the mound giving up just three hits. Jamison Wood added a double and two runs scored in the victory.
