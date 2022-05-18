Shaley Pearson pitched a complete game, giving up just two hits and the Northland Storm softball team won its sixth game of the season, a 9-1 home field win over the Blackduck Drakes May 10.
The Storm scored in five of the six innings to pick up another win as Ally Zapzalka and Bella Dunham each had two hits and knocked in a run while McKenzie Casper had a two-run single.
The Northland Storm won the Deer River Tournament May 7, defeating Deer River, Nevis and Braham. The team beat Deer River by a score of 14-4, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings.
Alynza Welk, Kaija Neary, McKenzie Casper and Sage Ahonen all had two hits apiece while Randi Wilson added a two-run triple. Madison Barnes got the win on the hill, giving up four runs on five hits, walked three and struck out three.
The Storm blew out Nevis 16-0, led by Shaley Pearson with four hits and four runs batted in. Emma Finke added three hits while Casper, Wilson and Riley Holm all added two hits each. Neary went the distance, giving up just one hit, walking one and striking out five.
The Storm finished off the tourney by beating Braham 16-6. Pearson was the winning pitcher in that game as well, giving up two hits while walking two and striking out seven. Neary went the final two innings, striking out three. Ahonen had two hits, good for four runs batted in and Ally Zapzalka had a two run triple and three runs batted in total.
