The Northland Storm fought hard all season to get over the .500 mark and just couldn’t do it but they still had an exciting season and the final stats bear that out.

Lainee Spangler was the top scorer with 378 points, an average of 17.1 points per game. She also grabbed 9.4 rebounds a game, shot 39.4% from the field and 64.8% from the free throw line.

Annika Spangler was next in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, shot 37% from the field and 39% from the stripe.

Alynza Welk averaged 5.8 points per game, shot 38% from the field, 42% from the free throw line and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Storm as a team hit just 29% from the field and 43% from the free throw line, and finished with a record of 10-12 on the season.

